Championship star could strike a body blow to Chelsea’s ambitions and sign for London rivals

With only nine games left of the Premier League season, attention is already turning to which transfers are available and achievable during the upcoming summer window.

Though many of the English top-flight sides don’t need a root and branch clear out, two or three new faces would be just the ticket for most.

Enough to give their current underperforming staff the kick up the backside they need to start producing their best work again. Competition for places and all that.

david moyes

David Moyes will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer

One player that had been interesting Chelsea and Crystal Palace, according to Teamtalk, was Bristol City star, Antoine Semenyo.

The striker is now, apparently, on West Ham’s radar, with Hammers News suggesting he’s precisely the type of player that would flourish under David Moyes’ guidance at the London Stadium.

At 21 years of age, his best years are still ahead of him, and if the east Londoners are able to broker a reasonable deal, Semenyo could end up being another bargain EFL buy.

