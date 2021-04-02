With nine games of the Premier League season still to go, Thomas Tuchel has more than proved his worth at Chelsea.

Still unbeaten, it’s a wonder how anyone was worried about what the transition from Frank Lampard’s style of play would be like.

The Blues aren’t perhaps as swashbuckling as they were under their former midfielder, but they are a much tighter outfit and that can be seen in the results.

Roman Abramovich should have no issues acceding to his new manager’s wishes in the summer transfer market, but one player that the west Londoners are allegedly interested in won’t cost them anything at all.

Gini Wijnaldum’s contract at Liverpool ends when the 2020/21 season comes to a close, and though Barcelona have a long-held interest in the player, with MARCA reporting that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt, Chelsea represent an interesting proposition for the midfielder.

Not least from the point of view that Wijnaldum wouldn’t need to move his family to another country.

His style fits perfectly in the Premier League and with Chelsea going places, they’re definitely an option for the Dutchman.