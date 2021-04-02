Daniel Levy’s stance on Harry Kane transfer reported

Tottenham Hotspur will have to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of the club’s best-ever player.

Striker Harry Kane has been with Spurs since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2004.

Forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, followed by a string of successful loan spells, Kane has gone on to become one of the most prolific forwards in Premier League history.

However, it goes without saying, any player, especially a goal-winning striker, will reach a point where they want their success measured not just by the goals they score, but by the silverware they lift – and that’s something Kane has yet to do at Spurs.

Although the Lilywhites do have a Carabao Cup final to play later this month against Manchester City, should they fall at the last hurdle, it’ll see a 30-year long trophy drought go on.

Prior to the most recent international break, Kane addressed the speculation surrounding his future and admitted he would reassess his plans at the end of the current campaign.

Well, according to a recent report from The Sun, despite the Englishman’s desire to win silverware, chairman Daniel Levy has dug his heels in.

It has been claimed that Levy has told Kane he will not be leaving in the summer.

Despite Kane’s resounding loyalty to Spurs, Levy is adamant his striker will not be joining a Premier League rival, and should a foreign club come in for him, it’ll take a big of an eye-watering £175m to seal the deal.