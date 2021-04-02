Being the manager of the England U21 side is a thankless task at times.

Though the party line will be that they are an international side like any other and should therefore remain competitive, the fact of the matter is they are just a stepping stone for players to the senior side.

As soon as any players start to show promise that would elevate them to the big boys, the U21 coaches and manager are left with no chance but to wish them well and then look to replace them like-for-like.

It’s perhaps to that end why it’s difficult to get any sort of continuity, and why, in Aidy Boothroyd’s case, getting out of the group stages of the European Championships has been impossible for the last two editions of the tournament.

Moreover, the embarrassment doesn’t end there.

According to the Daily Mail, Boothroyd’s failure means he will be forced to reapply for his position again, as his current contract won’t be renewed.