There may finally be some light at the end of the tunnel as far as football returning to some kind of normality is concerned.

It’s been a long year since supporters were last allowed inside stadiums.

A pilot scheme intended to continue after the first trial at the Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea game was quickly halted after another outbreak of coronavirus forced the second lockdown in England.

However, with vaccine distribution continuing apace, it appears the Government are ready to roll out their ‘Covid passport’ trials in order for supporters to be allowed inside stadiums up and down the country.

According to The Telegraph, the new pilot scheme is due to be tested at FA Cup semi-finals, the Carabao Cup final later in April, and the FA Cup final in May. Other sporting events are also being considered.

If each passes off successfully, then it’s likely more fans will be allowed back at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Not before time.