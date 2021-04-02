With nine games left of the 2020/21 Premier League season, no one can deny that the campaign has been absolutely brilliant for West Ham United.

David Moyes and his backroom staff have worked wonders at the London Stadium, and though the Hammers have tailed off ever so slightly in the last few games, qualification to either the Europa or Champions Leagues certainly isn’t beyond them.

Though the east Londoners always appear to have been at pains to show that they’re not a selling club, the fact is if the Premier League’s big guns come calling, West Ham’s players often get itchy feet.

TalkSPORT‘s Troy Deeney believes that if he has a good European Championship, midfielder, Declan Rice, will be the latest superstar to leave the club.

“Declan is going to be the one that’s going to be the constant [for England],” Deeney noted.

“Not only this season, but last season as well, he’s just grown and grown as a player and a wonderful human being.

“It will be really interesting to see how he does at the Euros and whether that solidifies somebody from the top clubs to go: ‘Right, we’re going to pay the £50-60m that it takes to get him.’”

Alongside Tomas Soucek, Rice has had an outstanding campaign, and comparisons to the late Bobby Moore, who excelled for West Ham and England, aren’t without foundation.

If the club genuinely want to progress, however, then Rice has to be kept at all costs.