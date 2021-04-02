Huge injury boost for Chelsea star as he’s declared fit to face West Brom

You do need to be careful with older players when they start to pick up injuries, but it appears that Chelsea have been ultra careful with Thiago Silva after a knock he picked up in February.

It was a strange one at the time because it did look like it could keep him our for a couple of weeks at least, but it’s now been over a month.

Every single week it’s felt like he’s been close to a return and perhaps he could even be risked if it was absolutely necessary, but that could also result in bigger problems and that’s not what he needs at this stage in his career.

Thankfully it now looks like he’s fully fit and ready to go, with Thomas Tuchel confirming in his press conference that he will be available for selection against West Brom this weekend:

Thomas Tuchel is here and ready to speak to the press #CFC https://t.co/pFFcH1D7T0 — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) April 2, 2021

Breaking: Thiago Silva is available for #Chelsea selection against West Brom. — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) April 2, 2021

It remains to be seen if he plays the full game or if he’s even introduced as a sub to ease him back in, but this is a massive boost as we approach the business end of the season.