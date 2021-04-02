The time will eventually come for a club to say goodbye to every player, and it really does look like Paulo Dybala is going to leave Juventus this summer.

He’s found himself in and out of the side under Andrea Pirlo but the issues go back to previous managers as well, and it’s always felt like they don’t really know how to fit him into the system.

A report from Calciomercato has now indicated that “it’s over” for him at Juve, and there are just so many things stacking up that make an exit this summer appear inevitable.

The main problem is that his contract expires in 2022 and it’s suggested that talks have broken off over an extension, so this is Juve’s last chance to cash in before he runs his contract down and leaves for free.

On top of that the club are furious with him for breaking Covid-19 protocols to attend a party recently, and it’s believed that relations are strained so there’s no way back for him.

Obviously this will lead to questions about where he can go, and this will be an interesting one for Arsenal fans after The Metro reported that Mikel Arteta was interested in signing Dybala this summer.

He’s a top class forward who could be an absolute superstar if a team is willing to build their attack around him, while Arsenal don’t really have a focal point up front if Aubameyang is out of form so it makes sense to sign a forward who is coming into their prime.

There may be concerns about his discipline and he’s not played much this season so there may be concerns there, but that will also help to drive down the price and it could be a bargain for Arsenal.