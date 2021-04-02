Huge U-turn from agent as he backtracks on exit claims over Chelsea star and hints at contract extension

Sometimes some comments from an agent can be taken out of context, but it’s pretty clear what Jorginho’s agent was talking about on Italian radio a few weeks ago.

He was reported as saying that it would be a wonderful idea for the Chelsea man to go back to Napoli this summer in a potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri, while he also talked up his client’s love of the city and Sarri just to lay some extra groundwork for the move.

Perhaps there’s been a total change of plan or it could be that Sarri has no real intention of returning to manage his old side, but a more recent report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates a complete change in strategy.

The agent is now quoted as saying that Jorginho is now “100% staying at Chelsea”, while he has plans to play for Italy in the Euros and the World Cup next year so he doesn’t want to move to jeopardise those chances.

On top of that he also suggests that talks over a contract extension are expected in the next few months which will tie him to Stamford Bridge for even longer, so it’s a complete U-turn to what happened before.

It’s also worth pointing out that this is the same agent who spoke both times so it’s not a case of different representatives with different agendas, and it looks like Jorginho is going nowhere soon.