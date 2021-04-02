Menu

‘I can see him with us for a long time’ – Chelsea and Man City dealt huge blow in Haaland pursuit

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Prising Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund’s grasp was never going to be an easy endeavour, and more so with a potential €154m price tag placed on his head.

The Norwegian has defied all logic over the past couple of seasons and, along with Kylian Mbappe, is European football’s hottest property.

MORE: This is great news for Liverpool

If the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, gets his way, the Bundesliga giants are just a stepping stone on the 20-year-old’s path to greatness.

However, Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, has fired a warning to Raiola if he expects to be able to move his client on before summer 2022.

erling haaland

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

“I spoke to Raiola yesterday (Wednesday). We made our intention clear,” he said to Sky Germany, cited by the Daily Mail.

“We plan for the long term with Erling. [Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all.

“I can see him with us for a long time.”

Raiola and the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, have already met with Barcelona and Real Madrid to sound them out, and it’s believed that they will visit all of the interested Premier League teams on Good Friday.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel named as Premier League ‘Manager of the Month’
Leeds United fans unhappy with Whites’ on-field performances
Man United in pole position for centre half dubbed the new Vidic with current club suggesting switch is inevitable

Every club, including Chelsea and Man City, will believe they’re in with a chance, but Dortmund have dug their heels in over star players before now, and been hugely successful at so doing too.

There’s a long way to go in this one yet.

More Stories Alfe-Inge Haaland Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe Michael Zorc Mino Raiola

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. marafa Saddam says:
    April 2, 2021 at 11:59 am

    lfc will going to sign Hallan from Dordmound

    Reply
    1. ErikuhLivramento says:
      April 2, 2021 at 12:07 pm

      I can’t see it happening

      Reply
    2. Cityblue says:
      April 2, 2021 at 12:39 pm

      Living in a dream world, LiVARpool don’t have the finances, if he goes anywhere it will be Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG or Bayern Munich.

      Reply
  2. Ath_fan says:
    April 2, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Im from spain this player, haaland, is becoming a battle between barcelona and madrid.
    Barcelona can afford the salary but I dont think so what Dormunt is asking. Has enourmous debt, player´s salaries are being paid by the government. So must sell players before making that offer. Its said that barcelona will sell between 8-10 players.
    Other thing, is Real Madrid, is in better position. Is said that the club has at least 125 million in cash to use it but they also want mbappe. One maybe possible two of them I believe also has to sell players.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.