Prising Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund’s grasp was never going to be an easy endeavour, and more so with a potential €154m price tag placed on his head.
The Norwegian has defied all logic over the past couple of seasons and, along with Kylian Mbappe, is European football’s hottest property.
If the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, gets his way, the Bundesliga giants are just a stepping stone on the 20-year-old’s path to greatness.
However, Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, has fired a warning to Raiola if he expects to be able to move his client on before summer 2022.
“I spoke to Raiola yesterday (Wednesday). We made our intention clear,” he said to Sky Germany, cited by the Daily Mail.
“We plan for the long term with Erling. [Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all.
“I can see him with us for a long time.”
Raiola and the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, have already met with Barcelona and Real Madrid to sound them out, and it’s believed that they will visit all of the interested Premier League teams on Good Friday.
Every club, including Chelsea and Man City, will believe they’re in with a chance, but Dortmund have dug their heels in over star players before now, and been hugely successful at so doing too.
There’s a long way to go in this one yet.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
lfc will going to sign Hallan from Dordmound
I can’t see it happening
Living in a dream world, LiVARpool don’t have the finances, if he goes anywhere it will be Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG or Bayern Munich.
Im from spain this player, haaland, is becoming a battle between barcelona and madrid.
Barcelona can afford the salary but I dont think so what Dormunt is asking. Has enourmous debt, player´s salaries are being paid by the government. So must sell players before making that offer. Its said that barcelona will sell between 8-10 players.
Other thing, is Real Madrid, is in better position. Is said that the club has at least 125 million in cash to use it but they also want mbappe. One maybe possible two of them I believe also has to sell players.