Prising Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund’s grasp was never going to be an easy endeavour, and more so with a potential €154m price tag placed on his head.

The Norwegian has defied all logic over the past couple of seasons and, along with Kylian Mbappe, is European football’s hottest property.

If the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, gets his way, the Bundesliga giants are just a stepping stone on the 20-year-old’s path to greatness.

However, Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, has fired a warning to Raiola if he expects to be able to move his client on before summer 2022.

“I spoke to Raiola yesterday (Wednesday). We made our intention clear,” he said to Sky Germany, cited by the Daily Mail.

“We plan for the long term with Erling. [Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all.

“I can see him with us for a long time.”

Raiola and the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, have already met with Barcelona and Real Madrid to sound them out, and it’s believed that they will visit all of the interested Premier League teams on Good Friday.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel named as Premier League ‘Manager of the Month’ Leeds United fans unhappy with Whites’ on-field performances Man United in pole position for centre half dubbed the new Vidic with current club suggesting switch is inevitable

Every club, including Chelsea and Man City, will believe they’re in with a chance, but Dortmund have dug their heels in over star players before now, and been hugely successful at so doing too.

There’s a long way to go in this one yet.