West Ham will do well to hold onto Declan Rice this summer, with the 22-year-old having got better and better over the course of the 2020/21 season.

Much of the credit for that has to go to his manager, David Moyes, with the youngster starting to fulfil his early promise.

Chatter about the ‘new Bobby Moore’ is still a little premature, though Rice does like to keep things simple for club and country, and there’s an evident maturity to his play.

TalkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy, believes he’s in the right place at the moment, but has speculated just how high up the Premier League food chain the England midfielder could go.

“I’ve seen a huge amount of Declan and he’s getting better and better,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by The Boot Room.

“And I think he’s good enough to go in at any team…and I’m putting Manchester City in there as well. He’s good enough for anyone.

“Right now, West Ham is perfect for him. Him and Soucek are one of the best pairs in the league and I’ve seen a young man there develop into a leader.”

For his part, Rice has shown commendable loyalty to the Hammers and consistently refused to acknowledge speculation placing him elsewhere.

If he were to become available, then there’s sure to be a queue for his services.