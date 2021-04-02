It’s been a catastrophic 2020/21 Premier League campaign for reigning champions, Liverpool.

Injuries to key players and an associated loss of form have seen the Reds, invincible at one point, plummet down the table to the extent that finishing in the Champions League positions is a big ask at this point.

If their poor form continues, there’s a distinct possibility that they might not even make the Europa League either.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Mo Salah appears to be making noises about moving elsewhere this summer.

Rumours have followed the Egyptian King for a while now, however, ESPN have quoted inside sources as suggesting that leaving Anfield is a definite possibility.

With two years left on his deal, Liverpool don’t need to overly concern themselves too much at this stage, but nor will Jurgen Klopp want an unhappy player in the ranks.

If Salah is to go, better for the Reds that they do their business as close to the opening of the window as possible, in order to give themselves the time to find a suitable replacement.