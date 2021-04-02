Leeds United fans unhappy with Whites’ on-field performances

Despite competing for a top-half finish during their first season back in the Premier League for 16-years, Leeds United fans are seemingly unimpressed by their team’s performances.

British outlet The Athletic recent ran a survey asking subscribing fans six simple questions.

The questions asked were:

– Team’s performance happiness. 55/100

– Manager approval for next season.

– Chances of winning a trophy next season.

– How well their club is run.

– How well their club has performed in the transfer market.

– How entertaining are the team’s performances.

According to the published results, which were converted into scores out 100, Leeds United fans are happy in more or less every area except the team’s match performances.

Marcelo Bielsa appears to have the fans’ continued, unwavering support after receiving a 98.13 / 100 approval rating.

In addition to Bielsa, owner Andrea Radrizzani and direct Victor Orta also received high scores with the fans voting 98 / 100 for the way the club is run and 89.84 / 100 for their transfers.

However, and arguably most shockingly, fans, although appearing happy with the Whites’ entertaining style of football, are less than impressed with results.

Fans have voted just 55 / 100 for the side’s performances which sees them ranked 13th among all fans and clubs surveyed.

Leeds fans – Do you agree with the survey’s results?