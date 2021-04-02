Leicester City and Crystal Palace battling for Marseille winger

Premier League duo Leicester City and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on bringing former Newcastle United and current Marseille winger Florian Thauvin back to England.

Thauvin, 28, joined Newcastle in 2015 and although the Frenchman’s time in the North East failed to live up to itshype, according to recent reports, he is still a wanted man.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, French outlet L’Equipe (relayed via InsideFutbol) claim both Leicester City and Crystal Palace are open to offering him a second chance in England.

In addition to both Premier League sides, the report suggests La Liga side Sevilla are also in talks with the player’s representatives.

Despite the interest shown in him though, L’Equipe notes that it’s entirely possible that Thauvin will end up signing a new contract at Marseille.