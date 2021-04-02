Man United considering loaning out two future stars

A vital part of any young player’s development is gathering as much competitive playing time as possible, and according to reports, that’s exactly what Manchester United want Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire to do.

Both teenagers are among the Red Devils’ highest-rated youth talents.

Shoretire, 17, and Mejbri, 18, both burst onto the scene earlier this year after being promoted to the club’s senior side.

Despite being one step ahead and making his competitive debut, Shoretire, like Mejbri, now appears to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s loan list.

Ahead of next season, a recent report from ESPN has claimed both players have been identified as potential loanees due to their need to rack up game-time.

It has been noted that both youngsters are highly thought of among the Carrington coaching staff, but given Solskjaer’s need to win games, at least in the short-term, more established players are likely to hamper the pair’s opportunities.

Although no potential destinations have been mentioned, it’ll be interesting to see if the club opt to keep both youth stars in England, or ship them abroad, as they did with Facundo Pellistri earlier in the year.