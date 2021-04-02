Manchester United have blown hot and cold throughout the 2020/21 Premier League season.

In some matches the Red Devils have looked absolutely unbeatable, and in others they’ve been soundly rolled over.

It’s that inconsistency that must infuriate manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and to that end, it appears that one particular deal is almost certain of concluding successfully.

Despite having £85m centre-back and captain, Harry Maguire, in situ, United have often looked uncomfortable at the back.

Whether that’s as much the England international’s fault as his partner in the back four is a moot point.

Solskjaer has evidently seen enough, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror, United are turning their attentions to the ‘new Nemanja Vidic,’ Fiorentina’s Serbian international, Nikola Milenkovic.

What’s more, the outlet report that the Italian giants have resigned themselves to an ‘inevitable’ move happening, and have left the way clear for United to go after their man.

Given that his contract runs out in summer 2022, the next transfer window represents the last one in which Fiorentina could command a reasonably significant fee for their player.

Ed Woodward surely can’t bodge things up from here…