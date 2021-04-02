Man United prefer Dean Henderson to David De Gea for two key reasons

Manchester United are fortunate enough to have two top goalkeepers in their ranks, however, something that might be the envy of others is proving problematic for the Red Devils.

Following on from what has largely been a successful 10-year stay in between United’s sticks, De Gea’s Old Trafford days do now appear to be numbered.

A series of inconsistent performances, mixed with a spate of individual errors has paved the way for backup option Dean Henderson to vie for the number-one jersey.

The month of March saw Henderson awarded with his best opportunity to impress after De Gea was absent following the birth of his daughter.

Answering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s call to duty, Henderson bagged four clean sheets in just six games.

In light of the Englishman’s impressive run in the side, according to a recent report from ESPN, the club’s hierarchy now view Henderson as ‘the more complete goalkeeper’.

It has been claimed that the club has been particularly impressed with the keeper’s distribution and ability to catch, as well as punch, high balls.

Despite this though, it has also been acknowledged that figures at United feel they owe De Gea a certain level of loyalty and while a move is not ruled out, the Spaniard’s sky-high wages make a transfer unlikely.

With both keepers now back and available, it’ll be interesting to see which one Solskjaer favours – the season’s run-in could offer fans a clue as to which keeper will be the side’s number-one next season.