“Maybe she will call you” Thomas Tuchel gives a fascinating analogy as he assesses Timo Werner’s recent struggles

Almost every player needs to feel confident to play at their highest level, but you can really see that some players just go to pieces when it’s not going their way.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has always been fairly prolific so his struggles this season will be new to him, and it’s clear that he just needs a run of goals to settle his nerves.

He had a shocker for Germany during the week where it almost looked like he just completely over-thought a simple tap in – to the point where he didn’t even look like making a proper connection with the ball, and the final result just made it seem so much worse.

At least he does appear to have the confidence of Thomas Tuchel back at Chelsea, but this is one of the more interesting analogies that you’ll hear:

Ultimately he really just needs time to play his way back into form and find his confidence, but the margins are tight for Chelsea in the Champions League race this season so time will tell how much patience the manager has if he keeps missing big chances.

 

