Mike Ashley continues his plans to destroy Newcastle United as new Steve Bruce contract mooted

Sometimes you have to sit back and marvel at the fact that Mike Ashley is somehow a “successful” businessman despite the fact that he plays the clown perfectly.

The problem for Newcastle United and the supporters is that he sees the club as a business and not as a competitive sporting entity, so it’s reached a point where you just have to feel sorry for the fans.

All Ashley really needs to do is avoid absolute disaster and it’s unlikely that he’ll be forced out, but the current situation with the manager shows how much he doesn’t care.

Steve Bruce is an extremely limited manager, the players have clearly stopped playing for him and the slide towards relegation seems to be irreversible at this point, so usually that means the manager would need to pay with his job.

Obviously this is Newcastle and normal standards don’t apply, and it’s almost reached a point where you have to laugh at this suggestion:

Newcastle United could offer Steve Bruce a new contract if he keeps the club in the Premier League [Telegraph] #NUFC — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) April 2, 2021

If Bruce manages to scrape safety it should be seen as a total let-off and they can appoint someone new to build next season, but this would just compound matters and you have to wonder if Ashley is just on the wind-up at this point?