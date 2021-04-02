With Mo Salah cryptically not ruling out a switch to La Liga at some point, Kylian Mbappe’s latest comments could come as music to the ears of Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds need a hard reset this summer, ready to attack their Premier League opponents from the start of next season and write this campaign off as quickly as possible.

Part of that process could see a decent amount of movement in the transfer market, both for incomings and outgoings.

Whether or not Salah departs, Mbappe has given the biggest hint yet that his future could lie outside of the French capital.

With only one year left on his current Paris Saint-Germain contract, the Ligue Un side could be forced to part with their star man this summer or risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

“After a while, of course criticism tires,” Mbappe was quote as saying by Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Star.

“Especially when you play for a team from your country and you give everything for your team as well

“In the end all this tires. Playing for France is different for those who come from abroad.

“I am here all the time, playing for PSG and with the French national team. It’s a different context and I knew it when I signed for PSG. We’ll see later.

“Could this influence my decision to stay at PSG in the summer? Of course.

“But it’s not just that. The most important thing is to feel good where you are and have fun every day.”

Having one of European football’s hottest properties in their ranks for the beginning of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign will certainly soothe the pain from this, atypical, season.