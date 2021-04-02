Cristiano Ronaldo does take a lot of criticism for his unrelenting desire to get results on the pitch, but he does seem to be a largely good person away from the sport.

It’s rare to see any kind of positive interaction between anyone connected to Barcelona or Real Madrid, but Ronaldo sent a classy message of support in his Instagram to Ansu Fati who is struggling to overcome a knee injury just now:

Fati could go on to be one of the next superstars in world football if he can get fit and fulfils his early potential, so it’s great to see Ronaldo reaching out and trying to offer some kind of moral support, especially when some players past and present on either side may be too petty to do so.