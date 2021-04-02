Menu

Photo: Classy gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to injured Barcelona star Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo does take a lot of criticism for his unrelenting desire to get results on the pitch, but he does seem to be a largely good person away from the sport.

It’s rare to see any kind of positive interaction between anyone connected to Barcelona or Real Madrid, but Ronaldo sent a classy message of support in his Instagram to Ansu Fati who is struggling to overcome a knee injury just now:

Fati could go on to be one of the next superstars in world football if he can get fit and fulfils his early potential, so it’s great to see Ronaldo reaching out and trying to offer some kind of moral support, especially when some players past and present on either side may be too petty to do so.

 

More Stories Ansu Fati Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.