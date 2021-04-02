Watching Newcastle United slowly but surely plummet down the Premier League is like seeing the north east giant die a painful death.

A club that is steeped in history, with some of the best players in the English game having played there at one stage or another, is a shadow of its former self.

Most of the blame for that can be levelled at chairman, Mike Ashley’s door. He’s allowed the club to fall, if not into ruin, then not far from it.

The turmoil off the pitch has been mirrored on it this season too, with Steve Bruce unable to arrest an alarming slide that began at the beginning of the season.

They’re only above the relegation zone by their fingernails, but even that grip is slipping.

However, help may soon be at hand.

According to Football Insider, a Newcastle source has indicated that Belgium boss, Roberto Martinez, is the confirmed front runner to replace Bruce just as soon as Ashley wields the axe.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Man United’s Scott McTominay recalls hilarious anecdote about Lionel Messi (Video) Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel named as Premier League ‘Manager of the Month’ Leeds United fans unhappy with Whites’ on-field performances

Given his record at Wigan Athletic and Swansea City prior to taking the Belgium job, Martinez is sure to be a popular appointment with supporters.