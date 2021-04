You do get the feeling that Arsenal will put most of their resources into signing Martin Odegaard this summer, but the links with Norwich City star Emi Buendia aren’t going away.

The Canaries look set to run away with the Championship this season so Buendia should be back in the top flight next season one way or the other.

He’s shown his class this afternoon away to Preston, and it’s just what Norwich needed after the hosts had looked dangerous early on:

Pictures from I Follow