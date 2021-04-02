Video: Man City fans may not like this as Pep Guardiola appears to rule out Haaland signing as he discusses Aguero exit

The word legend is thrown about far too easily in modern football, but when you look at everything Sergio Aguero has achieved at Man City then he will go down as a club legend when he moves on.

Immediately the focus will be placed on who will come in to replace him, and it’s hard to believe a club like City won’t bring in a huge name to try and fill that void.

Pep Guardiola did talk about this in his press conference today, and he does appear to managing expectations when it comes to a signing in the summer:

Obviously it will hurt them in the market if the comes out and says “yes we’re going to spend a lot of money on a striker” but this does shed some doubt on their recent links to Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

If you take Pep’s comments literally then it does appear to rule that transfer out, but you have to expect that they’ll do something in the summer market.