Video: Man United loanee James Garner produces a great finish for Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff

James Garner has often been spoken about as a future first team player at Old Trafford, but it was clear that he did need to go out on loan to gain some experience this season.

United are well covered in terms of defensive midfielders who will sit or simply keep the ball moving, but they still need someone who can get forward and score goals.

Garner has shown this afternoon that he does have that side to his game, and this is a great finish to give the keeper no chance:

Pictures from beIN sport and Sky Sports