(Video) Man United’s Scott McTominay recalls hilarious anecdote about Lionel Messi

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has recalled a hilarious story that involved the Scotsman and world number-one Lionel Messi.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPN, the United midfielder recalled his side’s Champions League match against Barcelona back in 2019.

During the match, former defender Chris Smalling elbowed Messi, but the Argentinan maestro thought the blow had come from McTominay.

Following the game, McTominay asked team-mate and Messi’s compatriot Sergio Romero to ask the Barcelona attacker for his shirt.

Hear for yourself how the case of mistaken identity almost cost McTominay bagging one of football’s most prized possessions.