Menu

Video: Manchester United call out racist trolls on Twitter with See Red initiative

Manchester United FC
Posted by

With social media trolling taking a more sinister turn of late, with messages of racism and hate towards footballers seen on certain platforms on an almost daily basis, Manchester United have finally had enough.

The Red Devils have launched a See Red initiative, inviting anyone that sees racist abuse being posted to highlight and report it.

Clubs themselves shouldn’t need to get involved, but by going big on the issue it ensures that the conversation remains front and centre.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.