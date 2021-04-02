With social media trolling taking a more sinister turn of late, with messages of racism and hate towards footballers seen on certain platforms on an almost daily basis, Manchester United have finally had enough.
The Red Devils have launched a See Red initiative, inviting anyone that sees racist abuse being posted to highlight and report it.
Clubs themselves shouldn’t need to get involved, but by going big on the issue it ensures that the conversation remains front and centre.
? We ???? the comments.
?? We ???? the abuse.
?? We ???? the hatred.
But without an inclusive and diverse history, what would we have?#allredallequal #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/m08smRuCIY
