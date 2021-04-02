Video: Postive update for Chelsea fans as Thomas Tuchel speaks out on Erling Haaland rumours

It’s hard to think of a player who has sparked so much speculation and talk ahead of a possible transfer, and whoever manages to sign Erling Haaland will surely land one of the best goal scorers in world football for years to come.

It appears that his agent is currently doing a tour of Europe to see which destination would suit his client best, and Thomas Tuchel was directly asked about any interest in his press conference today:

In fairness that looks more like he doesn’t want to disrespect his former employers but that is the words of a man who knows there is some interest there, so this does look potentially promising for Chelsea’s fans this summer.