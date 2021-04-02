Edinson Cavani spent the last few years with Paris Saint-Germain, and during the 33-year-old’s stint in the French capital, one of his teammates was Leandro Paredes.

The 26-year-old Paredes began his professional career in Argentina with Boca Juniors, and so the Manchester United striker discussed what it’s like playing for the South American giant.

During Paredes’ interview with TyC Sports, the PSG midfielder touched the Cavani to Boca Juniors’ rumor, where he revealed that his former teammate had asked about playing in Buenos Aires.

“He always had the desire and the illusion to play in Boca. I don’t know if he will; that will be his decision. But what would he like to join? 100-percent he would,” Paredes said.