(Video) Tottenham Hotspur star wins ‘Premier League Goal of the Month’ for stunning effort

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela has won the Premier League’s ‘Goal of the Month’ award for his incredible ‘Rabona’ effort against Arsenal.

Lamela’s ‘Rabona’ goal was his second of his career, however, given the magnitude of scoring in the fierce North London Derby, arguably the Argenintan’s most recent effort is his best.

The stunning effort, which unfortunately proved not enough to see his side win on the day, has been awarded the league’s best goal of the month.