Menu

(Video) Tottenham Hotspur star wins ‘Premier League Goal of the Month’ for stunning effort

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela has won the Premier League’s ‘Goal of the Month’ award for his incredible ‘Rabona’ effort against Arsenal.

READ MORE: Man United are finally ready to make a controversial transfer decision, but it depends on this happening

Lamela’s ‘Rabona’ goal was his second of his career, however, given the magnitude of scoring in the fierce North London Derby, arguably the Argenintan’s most recent effort is his best.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United are finally ready to make a controversial transfer decision, but it depends on this happening
Shock name in the frame to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle if Mike Ashley swings the axe
(Video) Man United’s Scott McTominay recalls hilarious anecdote about Lionel Messi

The stunning effort, which unfortunately proved not enough to see his side win on the day, has been awarded the league’s best goal of the month.

More Stories Erik Lamela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.