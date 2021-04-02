Menu

Video: ‘Would leave a sour taste’ – Pundit unhappy with Man City star Aguero’s links to Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

With it common knowledge that Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s all-time top scorer, will leave the club at the end of this season, there are a number of options available to the 32-year-old.

Should Barcelona want to help keep Lionel Messi in situ, a move for his fellow Argentinian makes sense, however, another Premier League outfit have been mentioned in dispatches.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are believed to be interested in the marksman, however, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, isn’t too enamoured by that idea.

More Stories Lionel Messi Sergio Aguero Thomas Tuchel Trevor Sinclair

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Cliff Penning says:
    April 2, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Absolute rubbish Lampard went to City and he is still a Chelsea legend. I do not believe true City fans would be so petty. Aquero will always be a legend at City no matter what!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.