With it common knowledge that Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s all-time top scorer, will leave the club at the end of this season, there are a number of options available to the 32-year-old.
Should Barcelona want to help keep Lionel Messi in situ, a move for his fellow Argentinian makes sense, however, another Premier League outfit have been mentioned in dispatches.
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are believed to be interested in the marksman, however, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, isn’t too enamoured by that idea.
? “I’m crying into my corn flakes! I just do not want to see it.”
? “If he goes to one of #MCFC’s rivals [his legacy may be affected].”
? “If he went to Chelsea it would leave a sour taste for City fans.”@Trevor8Sinclair is desperate for Aguero to turn down a #CFC move! ? pic.twitter.com/jK4zsVxywz
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 2, 2021
Absolute rubbish Lampard went to City and he is still a Chelsea legend. I do not believe true City fans would be so petty. Aquero will always be a legend at City no matter what!