With it common knowledge that Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s all-time top scorer, will leave the club at the end of this season, there are a number of options available to the 32-year-old.

Should Barcelona want to help keep Lionel Messi in situ, a move for his fellow Argentinian makes sense, however, another Premier League outfit have been mentioned in dispatches.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are believed to be interested in the marksman, however, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, isn’t too enamoured by that idea.