Another injury blow for Arsenal as key player ruled out for a few weeks

David Luiz does take a lot of stick for his ability to make mistakes, but it’s pretty clear that Arsenal need him in defence just now.

He’s clearly a great leader and that was missing tonight as they looked all over the place, while he probably would’ve defended better than his teammates as well.

It was already known that he wasn’t available today but it wasn’t clear how look he would be out for, so this is some pretty bad news for the Gunners just now:

David Luiz "out for a few weeks" with a knee injury. Arteta was uncertain whether he will require surgery. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 3, 2021

If he does need surgery then that also has the potential to delay his comeback even further, and the club will also be waiting to see how bad Kieran Tierney’s injury was.

He went off with what looked like a knee injury and you could see in his face that he looked worried, so hopefully there will be some better news there but it’s possible that he and Luiz could be out for a while.