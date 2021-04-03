The decision by Arsenal football club to agree an early contract termination with Shkodran Mustafi in the January transfer window has been proved right owing to the star’s continued woes with Schalke.

Mustafi agreed a six-month contract as he returned to his homeland of Germany, but the transfer to Gelsenkirchen has been a real disaster for the centre-back.

Schalke remain rock-bottom of the Bundesliga, a hefty 14 points off of safety and resigned to relegation. The club announced this afternoon that Mustafi was dropped from the squad for ‘sporting reasons’.

The 28-year-old who cost the Gunners more than £35m, per BBC Sport, and ultimately turned out to be a woeful signing has made six appearances for Schalke in the German top-flight since joining.

Two of those were goalless draws that may have offered the fanbase hope but his other four outings saw him at the back as the side lost 3-0, 5-1, 5-0 and 3-0 – truly terrible margins.

?? Shkodran #Mustafi is not in the squad for sporting reasons today. William is also not included for disciplinary reasons. Both players will have the chance to impress again in training next week.#S04 | #B04S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) April 3, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea make unwanted 35-year history after shipping goals to West Brom in shock defeat Video: Bogeyman Callum Robinson haunts Chelsea again with lob over Mendy to secure 5-2 win for West Brom Video: Mbaye Diagne scores after Chelsea are fooled by backheel pass as West Brom hit fourth goal

The recent news suggests that Arsenal were pretty smart in their decision to release the ace from his deal six months early.

Mustafi has also been engaged in off-the-pitch troubles since his move back to Germany, with the ace causing Arsenal embarrassment when himself and current Gunners loanee Sead Kolasinac were found to be leaders of a player revolt against the manager.

Mikel Arteta should be happy to see the early goodbye to the ace he also knows from his playing days with Everton has paid off.