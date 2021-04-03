Arsenal willing to sell first-team star in order to fund Mikel Arteta’s squad overhaul

It’s not very often you see a club seemingly willing to sell a talented breakthrough youth academy product – You couldn’t imagine Manchester United selling Marcus Rashford or Manchester City binning Phil Foden, but for some reason, according to reports, Arsenal are willing to see Bukayo Saka depart.

Saka, 19, joined Arsenal’s youth academy all the way back in 2008.

After forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Saka has gone on to become one of the club’s most exciting players in recent times.

Directly involved in 13 goals from 35 matches, so far this season, Arsenal’s young attacker is having his best campaign yet.

However, despite being widely regarded as one of the side’s most important players, according to a recent report from The Times, Mikel Arteta could be prepared to sell his young asset.

It has been claimed that in order to fund the side’s ambitious transfer plans, selling Saka would be a last report – but a resort nonetheless.

Fringe and underperforming players are all thought to be up for the chop first, including Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Konstantinos Mavropanos – but given Saka’s high valuation, the young Englishman would undoubtedly command the biggest fee.

In addition to the above names, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding could also be offloaded, while the club’s hierarchy also ‘consider cutting their loses’ on wide-man Nicolas Pepe.

However, should the Gunners fail to raise enough funds to quench Arteta’s thirst for a major overhaul, Saka could see his name become one of the hottest pieces of property on the footie transfer market.