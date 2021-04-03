Menu

Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal fans hope of completing summer transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta has revealed his belief that Martin Odegaard is happy with life at Arsenal, in comments which ought to give Gunners fans plenty of encouragement.

Odegaard moved to the Emirates from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with the Norwegian since establishing himself as a key figure with the North London giants.

MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea leading the race to sign Premier League star this summer

However, with it only being a short-term loan agreement that he penned back in the winter, Odegaard only has a few months left on Arsenal’s books.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be wondering if they can actually afford to sign him this summer, but to stand any chance, the player himself will have to be keen.

Thankfully, or so Arteta has claimed, he is. In quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Arteta has given the Arsenal faithful hope that Odegaard may well be sticking around.

“I speak with Odegaard every day. I see his face, his body language: he seems really happy here at Arsenal.”

arsenal fc odegaard

Could Martin Odegaard seal a permanent transfer to Arsenal?

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star striker set for summer exit after agent meets with Serie A chiefs
Chelsea great emerges as shock contender for England U21s job
Manchester City has made an offer for £16-million talent; face competition from Serie A club

“His contract here is until the end of the season. What we have to do is try to make him perform, develop and be as happy as he can be”

If the price is right for Real Madrid, they’ll probably sell, there’s no space for Odegaard at the Bernabeu. With every top performance he produces, though, his price-tag will probably tick up a few million.

More Stories Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.