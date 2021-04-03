Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal fans hope of completing summer transfer

Mikel Arteta has revealed his belief that Martin Odegaard is happy with life at Arsenal, in comments which ought to give Gunners fans plenty of encouragement.

Odegaard moved to the Emirates from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with the Norwegian since establishing himself as a key figure with the North London giants.

However, with it only being a short-term loan agreement that he penned back in the winter, Odegaard only has a few months left on Arsenal’s books.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be wondering if they can actually afford to sign him this summer, but to stand any chance, the player himself will have to be keen.

Thankfully, or so Arteta has claimed, he is. In quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Arteta has given the Arsenal faithful hope that Odegaard may well be sticking around.

“I speak with Odegaard every day. I see his face, his body language: he seems really happy here at Arsenal.”

“His contract here is until the end of the season. What we have to do is try to make him perform, develop and be as happy as he can be”

If the price is right for Real Madrid, they’ll probably sell, there’s no space for Odegaard at the Bernabeu. With every top performance he produces, though, his price-tag will probably tick up a few million.