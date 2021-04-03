Arsenal one of four Premier League clubs keen on signing €38M-rated contract rebel

Atalanta attacker Duvan Zapata has reportedly opened the door to a move to Arsenal this summer.

Zapata, formerly of Napoli and Sampdoria among others, has netted 51 goals in 92 Serie A appearance since signing for Atalanta, which is a record not to be sniffed at.

With the forward having only turned 30-years-old a few days ago, he still has plenty left in the tank, with a Premier League side involving themselves in the race to sign him easily justifiable.

As per Todo Fichajes, Arsenal, alongside Everton, Wolves and Leicester City, are all interested in signing Zapata, who could be on the move if Atalanta are offered €38M (£32.3M) in exchange.

The report notes that, with Zapata’s contract expiring in 2023 and the player having no intention of signing an extension to that deal, a move away to the club looks like a foregone possibility.

Whether a Premier League move is on the cards, and whether that would be with Arsenal, Everton, Wolves or Leicester, remains to be seen. This is a race to keep an eye on.