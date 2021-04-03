Boost for West Ham ahead of Wolves clash as various players ruled doubtful after the international break

It didn’t really make sense to add a packed international break to an already hectic season, and a lot of players are suffering the ill-effects of the additional travel and games this week.

West Ham have a huge chance to go back into fourth place against Wolves on Monday due to Chelsea taking a beating today, and a report from Hammers News has indicated that their opponents are having a few issues after the international break.

The biggest worry at this point is Joao Moutinho who was forced to miss a Portugal game with a knock, and it seems he still hasn’t recovered since returning.

It’s also suggested that a few more players are doubtful for the game, so you would expect that they won’t be at 100% even if they do manage to play so this should be there for the taking from West Ham’s point of view.

It’s also suggested that David Moyes isn’t suffering similar issues after the break and the only player who will be missing should be Angelo Ogbonna, so he has plenty of options to chose from.

The games are starting to run out and a win on Monday will pile some serious pressure onto Chelsea, so a win for the Hammers would be huge.