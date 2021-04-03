Menu

These Chelsea fans say shunned star “deserves better” and his “career at Chelsea is over” after team selection

Chelsea FC
Chelsea’s starting eleven to face West Brom at Stamford Bridge this afternoon has been announced, and as has been the case of late, Tammy Abraham’s absence is the big talking point.

Abraham was a key figure under Frank Lampard, with the club legend giving him an opportunity to earn his right to start for Chelsea in the number 9 role. It was an opportunity he grabbed with both hands.

The England international striker has been a key figure for Chelsea over the last season and a half, but Thomas Tuchel does not appear to value what he offers, at least not enough to give him a spot in the squad.

Abraham is not even on the bench today, with Telegraph reporter Matt Law taking to Twitter to reveal that he is fit to feature, he just hasn’t been selected in the 18.

While Abraham is not every Chelsea fan’s cup of tea, he is one of their own, so nobody with any affiliation with the club is going to enjoy watching the youngster be shunned in this manner.

Here’s how some Chelsea fans used Twitter as a platform to share their views over the Abraham situation, with some going as far as suggesting that his Blues career is coming to an end.

