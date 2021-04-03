These Chelsea fans say shunned star “deserves better” and his “career at Chelsea is over” after team selection

Chelsea’s starting eleven to face West Brom at Stamford Bridge this afternoon has been announced, and as has been the case of late, Tammy Abraham’s absence is the big talking point.

Abraham was a key figure under Frank Lampard, with the club legend giving him an opportunity to earn his right to start for Chelsea in the number 9 role. It was an opportunity he grabbed with both hands.

The England international striker has been a key figure for Chelsea over the last season and a half, but Thomas Tuchel does not appear to value what he offers, at least not enough to give him a spot in the squad.

Abraham is not even on the bench today, with Telegraph reporter Matt Law taking to Twitter to reveal that he is fit to feature, he just hasn’t been selected in the 18.

We’ll see what Tuchel says later but I’m told Tammy Abraham is fit and just left out of the squad again. https://t.co/hf2PA3TnLH — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 3, 2021

While Abraham is not every Chelsea fan’s cup of tea, he is one of their own, so nobody with any affiliation with the club is going to enjoy watching the youngster be shunned in this manner.

Here’s how some Chelsea fans used Twitter as a platform to share their views over the Abraham situation, with some going as far as suggesting that his Blues career is coming to an end.

It’s sad that over the past month or so, I’ve slowly started to accept that Tammy Abraham doesn’t have a future at Chelsea This is what happens at a big club like ours with such talent coming up through the academy though, Tammy isn’t the first and he won’t be the last — Harry Saratov (@HKSaratov) April 3, 2021

I strongly believe Tammy Abraham’s career at Chelsea is over. #CHEWBA — At The Bridge Pod: A Chelsea FC Podcast (@AtTheBridgePod) April 3, 2021

Tammy Abraham deserves better then this…. — CFCRyan (@CFCRyan17) April 3, 2021

Looool. Tammy Abraham is not playing again till he signs a new contract . Marina is in charge — ?? ?? (@Notoraaay) April 3, 2021

Took Tuchel only 45 minutes to see how ass Tammy Abraham is. Decided he was done at Halftime — jezz (@jeremy_liit) April 3, 2021

What did Tammy Abraham do wrong? — Tuneezy of Lagos? (@DonTuneezy) April 3, 2021

People still think Tammy didn’t play because he was injured. ? Tuchel doesn’t rate him, like he said: he’s a striker that can score in cup games. https://t.co/gNpybYXcmT — ?? (@CatenaccioEra) April 3, 2021