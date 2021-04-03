Chelsea identify £85m rated Haaland and Lukaku alternative but face competition from Spurs, Everton and West Ham

There aren’t many strikers in world football capable of rivalling the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland, however, a host of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, believe they’ve found one in Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

READ MORE: Florentino Perez believes Real Madrid have advantage in Erling Haaland race because of these two factors

Belotti, 27, joined Torino back in 2015 after making a £7.56m move from Palmero.

Since arriving at Torino, Belotti has featured in 218 games and directly contributed to 128 goals, in all competitions.

Despite being one of the club’s longest service members as well as the captain of the side, Belotti’s long-term future has once again been cast into doubt.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the race to land the prolific Italian up is hotting up.

According to a recent report from Corriere Granata, Chelsea have identified the Torino man as a possible alternative to top striking targets Lukau and Haaland.

However, joining the Blues in the race for Belotti is believed to be rivals Spurs, Everton and David Moyes’ high-flying Hammers.

Belotti is rumoured to have a foreign club release clause within the region of £85m, however, given how long is left on his deal as well as the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Torino could be open to lower offers.