Chelsea great emerges as shock contender for England U21s job

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has emerged as a shock contender for the England U21s managerial job, according to The Sun.

England finished rock bottom of their group in the U21 edition of the European Championships, which leaves Aidy Boothroyd hanging by a thread. He has failed miserably to get the best out of this current crop of talented players and could face the boot as a result.

The last thing that England’s talented youngsters need now is another manager with limited experience in terms of winning competition football and developing younger players, but as per The Sun, they may well get one.

Joe Cole, formerly of West Ham and a club legend at Chelsea, has emerged in the running to take the England U21 job, according to an exclusive report which has been published by The Sun.

The Sun report that Cole has his UEFA A license, wants to move into management, but currently has no experience or C.V beyond providing punditry for BT Sport.

Is this really the answer?