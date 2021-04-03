Chelsea make unwanted 35-year history after shipping goals to West Brom in shock defeat

As West Bromwich Albion scored the fourth goal of their eventual shock 5-2 victory against Chelsea, the Baggies inflicted some unwanted history onto the Blues.

Opta report that Sam Allardyce’s side are the first promoted team to put four past the West London outfit at their home since Wimbledon in December 1986, in a fixture that the Blues lost 4-0.

With the final score ending up being more miserable for Manager of the Month Thomas Tuchel, we can’t wait to see what other unwanted feats Chelsea have broken with their embarrassingly off display today.

The Blues held a 1-0 lead but quickly found themselves being carved open after Thiago Silva was sent off, with the Brazilian turning in another nightmare display against the West Midlands outfit.

This is the first defeat since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, ending a 14-game unbeaten run, the Blues now have the difficult task of patching themselves up before a key Champions League knockout tie against Porto on Wednesday night.