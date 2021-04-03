Chelsea star striker set for summer exit after agent meets with Serie A chiefs

AS Roma would love to add a World Cup winner to their squad and according to reports, in order to do so, the Italian side have earmarked Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud as the ideal candidate.

Giroud, 34, joined Chelsea in 2018 following a £15.3m switch from arch-rivals Arsenal.

Despite being well into his thirties, Giroud continues to be one of England’s most prolific strikers.

Even though the 34-year-old fails to start week in, week out, this season alone has already seen him reach double figures.

However, worryingly for Blues’ fans, their experienced forward is out of contract in the coming months and with no confirmed renewal, Giroud appears to be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit.

According to a recent written report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness), one club lining up a summer move are Serie A side AS Roma.

It has been claimed that with current striker Edin Dzeko looking to move on, the Italians could welcome Giroud as a replacement.

In fact, the Giallorossi are believed to be so keen on a move, Giroud’s representatives met with the club’s decision-makers just two days ago.