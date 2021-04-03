Menu

Crystal Palace identify Roy Hodgson’s long-term replacement

According to recent reports, Crystal Palace have identified Burnley manager Sean Dyche as Roy Hodgson’s long-term successor.

Hodgson, 73, has done a commendable job at Palace since taking over in 2017, however, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, now looks to be the time for the veteran gaffer to move on.

Having successfully kept the Eagles afloat in the Premier League, Hodgson’s spell at Selhurst Park will be largely remembered as a successful one.

However, despite remaining loyal to his London-based employers for four years, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the club’s hierarchy are planning for a new era.

It has been claimed that Burnley manager Dyche is the club’s preferred choice to replace Hodgson.

According to a club insider, the Eagles have already held talks with Dyche with the first contact made in January. It has been stated that Dyche would welcome the challenge of what would be a major rebuild at Palace.

