Knife-wielding assailants who punched Tottenham star yet to be brought to justice after a year

Tottenham FC
Burglars who invaded the house of Tottenham star Dele Alli and punched him in the face are yet to be caught by the police, with it now being almost a year since the incident occurred.

That’s what’s reported by The Sun, who report that in May of last year assailants entered Alli’s home, punched him in the face and robbed him at knifepoint.

It would have been hugely unsettling for the England international midfielder, with his peace of mind within the confines of his own home likely to have been tainted by the incident.

What will make matters even worse is that The Sun report Scotland Yard have confirmed that nobody has been arrested in connection with the crime, which essentially means that those responsible are still on the run.

You have to feel for Alli to have been put through such an experience and not to have seen those responsible put behind bars. We can only hope that the day will come eventually where they are brought to justice.

