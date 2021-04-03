Menu

“Does Boca want it?” – Arsenal ace’s father urges South American giants to work out a deal for his son

Arsenal FC
Posted by

After his mother’s death due to COVID-19, Arsenal FC midfielder Lucas Torreira wants to return to South America to be closer with family.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan with Atlético Madrid, but Torreira wants to head to Boca Juniors rather than returning to The Gunners when the deal expires in June.

During an interview with TyC Sports, Torreira’s father, Ricardo Torreira, put the ball in the Argentine club’s court. He stated that if they want his son to depart Arsenal this summer to take action and begin movements to make it a reality.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Miss of the season contender – player capped two times for Portugal fluffs his lines in the Championship
Manchester City has a plan in place for Brazilian wonderkid, claims Brazilian media outlet
Man United legend believes Solskjaer “deserves” new deal, but reveals “worry” and trophy desire

torreira-arsenal-liverpool

“In football, everything is money. When the other wants to collect, some chance gives you to pay. This is simple: does Boca want it? Get on a plane, grab a phone and start the movements that, if you feel like making an effort, you will reach an agreement with Arsenal,” Torreira said.

It does seem as though Arsenal will work with the player to allow him to be closer to family; however, Boca Juniors does need to meet whatever financial price that the English club sets.

Boca Juniors does have contracts that it needs to sort out. For example, they’ll need to decide whether they can purchase star player Edwin Cardona whose loan deal expires in June.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the financial revenues, Boca Juniors needs to sort out its finances to make a Torreira move possible.

More Stories Arsenal FC Atletico Madrid Boca Juniors Lucas Torreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.