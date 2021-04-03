Menu

Promising teenager tracked by Arsenal and Manchester United makes decision over his future

Everton youngster Thierry Small is prepared to snub advances from both Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Express.

Small, a 16-year-old Toffees academy graduate who made his debut for the club earlier in the campaign in the FA Cup, wants out of Goodison Park, as per the Express.

The Solihull-born defender has had his first taste of what first-team action looks like, and it appears to have gone to his head resoundingly.

The Express believe that Small is prepared to turn down a three-year contract offer from Everton, with his desire to go and play football elsewhere.

Thierry Small in action for Everton in the FA Cup.

Small is most naturally fielded on the left-side of defence, which leaves Lucas Diagne blocking his path to the starting XI for the foreseeable.

His desire to play regular football is so great, as per the Express, that he will reject interested parties Arsenal and Man United.

It’s refreshing to see a young player make decisions on his future over playing football, rather than earning cash.

