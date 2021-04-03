Ex-Newcastle United star Keith Gillespie has backed Steve Bruce after the Newcastle United boss gave his players six games away from the training ground.

It was reported earlier this week by the Daily Mail that Bruce scheduled six days off from a possible nine days of training, right in the midst of the Magpies’ uphill relegation battle.

They are not yet inside the bottom three, but considering their run-in and Steve Bruce’s complete inability to get the best out his players, you have to consider them in trouble.

Nonetheless, Bruce deemed it appropriate for his struggling players to have six days off to rest and recuperate, a decision which is sure to divide opinion among the fans.

However, Ex-Newcastle United star Keith Gillespie, speaking to Footballfancast, has given Bruce his backing, suggesting that it might actually not be such a bad idea for the players to remove themselves from the situation for a while:

“I think there’s so much negativity about the place. And I think it might be a good idea in terms of getting away from the club, getting away from all that negativity.”

I”t’s been a tough, tough, tough season. Unfortunately, for me, performances have been really poor. So, it is a tough one, fans maybe think, ‘well, why aren’t you on the training pitch trying to fix things?'”

Do you agree, NUFC fans?