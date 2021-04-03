Menu

Exclusive: Arsenal in talks with Feyenoord for highly-rated full-back

Arsenal have already begun making moves in the transfer market ahead of the summer window. The Gunners have recently held talks with Dutch side Feyenoord over the possibility of signing full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia, 21, joined Feyenoord’s youth academy all the way back in 2008.

Since arriving as a young boy, Malacia has gone on to force his way through the club’s ranks and establish himself as a first-team regular.

After being awarded his competitive debut in the Champions League in 2017, Malacia has racked up 78 appearances, in all competitions.

Despite nailing down his side’s left-back spot, Malacia has attracted the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal.

A close source has confirmed to CaughtOffside that the Gunners’ hierarchy would like to sign Malacia in the summer and have already opened talks with his Eredivise side.

We understand that a transfer fee of around £8m has been discussed with discussions expected to continue throughout the summer.

