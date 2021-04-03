Exclusive: Aston Villa owners planning bumper summer in bid to keep Jack Grealish

Aston Villa’s hierarchy is planning to splash the cash once the summer transfer window opens, with a new striker being the club’s priority.

In recent times, the Villans’ recruitment has been nothing short of remarkable.

Having brought in a handful of fresh faces, including former Arsenal keeper Emi Martinez and the hugely impressive Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa’s shrewd business, even during a global pandemic, has helped build the foundations for a successful campaign.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Midlands side’s recent turnaround has seen them challenge for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Despite the club’s successful transfer policies, one player who has remained a constant in their on-field fortunes, has been England international Jack Grealish.

By far the club’s most impactful player, Grealish is well on course to becoming one of the country’s most technically gifted attackers.

Despite committing his long-term future to the Villans at the end of last season, Grealish’s name continues to be relentlessly linked with a big move away.

However, while the English playmaker’s Aston Villa future continues to be speculated, CaughtOffside understands the Villans will not be looking to cash in.

Partly down to not wanting to lose their best player, but mostly due to the fact they don’t need the extra funds, Aston Villa’s cash-rich owners have no desire to see their number-10 depart.

Although suitors for Grealish’s signature are likely to be there come the summer window, a close source has confirmed to us that in an attempt to see the team continue their progression, the club will increase their spending.

It has been made clear to us that Aston Villa are not expecting their prize asset to actively push for a move, regardless of how much interest is shown in him.

In an attempt to match Grealish’s high ambitions, Aston Villa’s main priority, come the summer window, will be looking for a new striker.