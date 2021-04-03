Menu

Florentino Perez believes Real Madrid have advantage in Erling Haaland race because of these two factors

Florentino Perez believes that Real Madrid will win the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to Don Balon.

For those of you who are already sick to the back teeth of Haaland transfer speculation, you better get used to it, because we’re in for an entire summer of this.

As mentioned by Don Balon, Haaland, who could leave Borussia Dortmund in search of greener pastures this summer, has no preference between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

After all, they’re the two most desirable clubs on the planet, you couldn’t complain about interest from either.

However, Perez believes that Real Madrid could have the edge in the race, because of two factors mentioned by Don Balon.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has attracted many of the world’s biggest clubs.

The first point, reported by Don Balon, is that Haaland wants to play for Real Madrid, so there will be no great problem convincing him to sign a contract if a deal is agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

And on that, Don Balon report that Perez’s close ties with Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, will give him the edge in talks to sign the Norwegian, or so the Real Madrid president believes.

There’s a long way to go in this transfer battle, and you can be sure that nothing has been agreed yet. Real Madrid do have to be considered one of, if not the, frontrunners, though.

